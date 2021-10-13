NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

427 FPUS51 KBGM 130736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

NYZ009-132000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-132000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-132000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-132000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-132000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-132000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-132000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-132000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-132000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-132000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-132000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-132000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-132000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-132000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-132000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-132000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-132000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-132000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

