NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

