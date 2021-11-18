NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

NYZ009-182100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ015-182100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-182100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-182100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-182100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-182100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-182100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-182100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ025-182100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-182100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ037-182100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ044-182100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-182100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ046-182100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-182100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ056-182100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and

rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-182100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ062-182100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

