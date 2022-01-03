NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

