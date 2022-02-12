NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 1 to 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 8 below zero. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers this morning. A chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

