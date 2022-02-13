NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022 _____ 839 FPUS51 KBGM 130836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-132100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 7 below zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 3 below to 3 above zero. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ015-132100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ016-132100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-132100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ018-132100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-132100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-132100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-132100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ025-132100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-132100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ037-132100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ044-132100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ045-132100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ046-132100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ055-132100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ056-132100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ057-132100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ062-132100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sun Feb 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.