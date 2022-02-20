NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

