NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

946 FPUS51 KBUF 072033

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

NYZ001-080900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then

scattered flurries after midnight. Scattered snow showers late. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-080900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then

scattered flurries early. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-080900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-080900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early

overnight, then scattered snow showers late. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-080900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from

15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-080900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-080900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from around

20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-080900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-080900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-080900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-080900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then

mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-080900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-080900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-080900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-080900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to

the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-080900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early.

Scattered snow showers through the early overnight. Lows ranging

from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 30 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to

the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-080900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early this evening,

then scattered snow showers from late evening on. Cold with lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast