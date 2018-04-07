NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:38 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
946 FPUS51 KBUF 072033
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
NYZ001-080900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then
scattered flurries after midnight. Scattered snow showers late. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ010-080900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then
scattered flurries early. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ002-080900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ011-080900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through the early
overnight, then scattered snow showers late. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ085-080900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from
15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ012-080900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ019-080900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from around
20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ020-080900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ021-080900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ013-080900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ014-080900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered flurries this evening, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ003-080900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ004-080900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ005-080900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ006-080900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to
the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ007-080900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early.
Scattered snow showers through the early overnight. Lows ranging
from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 30 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ008-080900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early this evening,
then scattered snow showers from late evening on. Cold with lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast