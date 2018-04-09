NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:48 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds. Cold with lows 20 to 25. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds and cold with lows around 20.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds and cold with lows ranging from
around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening clouds and cold with lows around 20. Light
west winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds. Cold with lows ranging from 15
to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Thickening high clouds. Cold with lows in the teens.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s in the valleys. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow 50
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Becoming cloudy. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to around 40 in the valleys. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light west winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 20 to 25. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 10 to
15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light
northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light
northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
141 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light
northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
