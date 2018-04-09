NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain late.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of light snow late. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of light snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of light snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain late.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of light snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to

25. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

