NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:08 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
220 FPUS51 KBUF 090804
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
NYZ001-092115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
NYZ010-092115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ002-092115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ011-092115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
NYZ085-092115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain late.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ012-092115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of light snow late. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ019-092115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of light snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
in the mid 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ020-092115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of light snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the
lower 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
NYZ021-092115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain late.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of light snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
NYZ013-092115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ014-092115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ003-092115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ004-092115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-092115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ006-092115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ007-092115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ008-092115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
404 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to
25. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
