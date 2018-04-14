NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:46 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
165 FPUS51 KBUF 140543
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
NYZ001-140915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Windy, cold. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to
one quarter of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows in the lower
40s. East winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southeast and diminishing to
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ010-140915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Colder
with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to
one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ002-140915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing
rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to
one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Windy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ011-140915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain with rain likely
in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to
one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Breezy. Early evening lows in the lower 40s, then
temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ085-140915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures
falling into the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulation of up to
one third of an inch. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ012-140915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then freezing rain with rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to
one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ019-140915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s in
interior valleys. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Late morning highs in the lower 40s along
the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures
falling to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid 40s
inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-140915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Late morning
highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-140915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
ranging from around 40 across the lower elevations to the upper 40s
on the hilltops. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Late morning
highs ranging from the lower 40s across the lower elevations to the
upper 40s on the hilltops, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations and to the lower 40s on the hilltops.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ013-140915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures
falling into the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then
freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one third of an
inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy
with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ014-140915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to
one third of an inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Windy
with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ003-140915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain with rain likely
in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one quarter to
one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 30.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ004-140915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Windy, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth to
one third of an inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ005-140915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain in the evening, then
freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one third
of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Breezy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow with possible thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ006-140915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
freezing rain with rain likely with sleet in the afternoon. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an
inch. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then
freezing rain overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one third of an inch. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Cold with highs around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Very
windy and not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ007-140915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then
snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of
an inch. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one
tenth of an inch. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ008-140915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
143 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then
freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of
an inch. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow. Snow and sleet
accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter
of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain
in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Very windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast