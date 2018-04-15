NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 11:28 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
298 FPUS51 KBUF 150321
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
NYZ001-150930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an
inch. Very windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
and rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of one quarter to one half of an inch. Very windy and
cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-150930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Areas of fog. Little sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then mainly just rain in the
afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of one quarter to one
third of an inch. Cold with highs around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with lows around 40. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-150930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Little sleet accumulation.
Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Very windy
with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
or rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation of one quarter to one third of an inch. Very windy
and cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-150930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Areas of fog. Little sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then mainly just rain likely
in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of one quarter to
one third of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15
to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-150930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of fog. Additional ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then just rain in
the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one
quarter of an inch. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows around 30. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ012-150930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of dense fog. Additional ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperatures
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of
one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Windy and not as cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ019-150930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then just rain in
the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of
an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ020-150930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of dense fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then just rain
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of up to one
tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ021-150930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of dense fog. Additional ice
accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
just rain in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of up to
one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be
heavy at times. Very windy and not as cold with lows around 40.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ013-150930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain. Areas of dense fog. Additional ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Near steady temperatures
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then mainly just
rain in the the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold with highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east and increasing to 20
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Very windy and not as cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-150930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Areas of fog. Little sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter
of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph late this evening. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain or freezing rain
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Ice accumulation of one tenth
to one quarter of an inch. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming west and diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ003-150930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Little sleet accumulation.
Additional ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch.
Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
with a chance of just rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one third of an inch.
Very windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Very
windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming
southeast 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-150930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Little sleet accumulation.
Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an
inch. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ005-150930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Little sleet accumulation.
Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Near steady
temperatures around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain
with just a chance of plain rain in the afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.
Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-150930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Areas of fog developing.
Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Additional ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the mid
20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet and freezing rain, MAYBE SOME SLEET AS WELL IN THE
AFTERNOON. Areas of fog. Sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice
accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then rain overnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Very windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the morning,
becoming south 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ007-150930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and sleet. Areas of fog. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Areas of fog. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up
to one tenth of an inch. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming east and diminishing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with rain likely in the evening, then
rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Rain may be heavy at
times overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph,
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Very windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
becoming south 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ008-150930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1121 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Areas of fog. Snow and
sleet accumulation an inch or less. Additional ice accumulation of
up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Areas of fog. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation around
one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at
times. Very windy and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast