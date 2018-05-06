NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

305 FPUS51 KBUF 060543

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ001-060900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-060900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny, with scattered showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-060900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-060900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-060900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-060900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-060900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along

the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-060900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-060900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-060900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-060900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-060900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-060900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-060900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-060900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-060900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-060900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

143 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

JJR

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather