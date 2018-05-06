NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then scattered

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

424 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

