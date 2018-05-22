NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to around 70 inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

50s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

