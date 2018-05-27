NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

857 FPUS51 KBUF 270530

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

NYZ001-270915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Areas of fog

developing late. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light east winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ010-270915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then

showers likely late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-270915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late. Areas of fog developing late. Lows ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-270915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of

fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-270915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-270915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then occasional

showers late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog

developing. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-270915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-270915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-270915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Areas of fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-270915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then occasional

showers late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-270915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely

late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of

fog developing. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-270915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of

showers late. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-270915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ005-270915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s

inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-270915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-270915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-270915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A chance of showers

late. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

Church

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather