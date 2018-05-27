NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing after

midnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing after

midnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas of fog

developing late. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas of fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas

of fog developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this

evening, then partly cloudy from late evening on. Areas of fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas of fog

developing after midnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early. Partly

cloudy from late evening on. Areas of fog developing after midnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early this evening. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Very warm with highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Partly

cloudy from late evening on. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Lows ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Mild with lows

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

