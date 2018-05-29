NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:28 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
787 FPUS51 KBUF 290520
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
NYZ001-290915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ010-290915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s
inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ002-290915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ011-290915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ085-290915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ012-290915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ019-290915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ020-290915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ021-290915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ013-290915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ014-290915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ003-290915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ004-290915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ005-290915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm
with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ006-290915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ007-290915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ008-290915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
120 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Mild with lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
