NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:44 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Lows around 50. East winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely early. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers early, then a chance of showers
late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper
60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1036 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light north
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
