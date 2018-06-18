NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:09 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall early. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall early. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late this evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Lows ranging from the lower
60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Lows ranging
from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Warm
with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms this evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Lows ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely through the early
overnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall early. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from around 70 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from around 70 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the
early overnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
603 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
