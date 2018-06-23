NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers, then a chance of showers late. Lows ranging

from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

150 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, then a chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

