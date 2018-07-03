NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:17 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
958 FPUS51 KBUF 030514
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
NYZ001-030915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the
upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.
Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-030915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-030915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-030915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-030915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ012-030915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ019-030915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Warm with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ020-030915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ021-030915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ013-030915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-030915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-030915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ004-030915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ005-030915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the
upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-030915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from
the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ007-030915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-030915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
114 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper
80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
