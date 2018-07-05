NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
306 FPUS51 KBUF 050540
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
NYZ001-050915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values
up to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ010-050915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot
with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to
around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ002-050915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ011-050915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ085-050915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows ranging from around 70 inland to the mid 70s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ012-050915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ019-050915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows ranging from around
70 in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers and
thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior
valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ020-050915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers and
thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ021-050915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with some
patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ013-050915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ014-050915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ003-050915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ004-050915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ005-050915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ006-050915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ007-050915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ008-050915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
140 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather