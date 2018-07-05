NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms
through the early overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms through the
early overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
through the early overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms through the
early overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers
and thunderstorms through the early overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers
and thunderstorms from late evening on. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall from late evening on. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early, then showers and thunderstorms
from late evening on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
from late evening on. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior
valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers
and thunderstorms from late evening on. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall from late evening on. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers late this evening. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms late this evening. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall from late evening on. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers
late this evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from around
70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
730 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid
with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
