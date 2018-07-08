NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

970 FPUS51 KBUF 080232

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

NYZ001-080900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-080900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around

60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-080900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-080900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-080900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-080900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-080900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along

the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

80s inland. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-080900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows around

50. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-080900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows around

50. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-080900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-080900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-080900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-080900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-080900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-080900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from

around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-080900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-080900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1030 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather