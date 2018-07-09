NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
836 FPUS51 KBUF 090538
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
NYZ001-090900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ010-090900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ002-090900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ011-090900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ085-090900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ012-090900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ019-090900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ020-090900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ021-090900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ013-090900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ014-090900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ003-090900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ004-090900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s
inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ005-090900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows
around 60. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ006-090900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug
Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid
50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ007-090900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ008-090900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
