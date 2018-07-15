NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

082 FPUS51 KBUF 150535

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

NYZ001-150900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-150900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-150900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light north

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-150900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-150900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-150900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-150900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-150900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-150900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-150900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-150900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-150900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-150900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-150900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows

around 70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

90 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-150900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-150900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-150900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather