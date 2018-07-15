NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows around 70. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light west winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light north
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper
60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows
around 70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around
90 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
west winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
