NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

149 FPUS51 KBUF 171436

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers late

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Sunny late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers late

this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Church

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather