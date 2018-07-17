NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers late
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from around
50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Sunny late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid
50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers late
this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1036 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
