NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

341 FPUS51 KBUF 271638

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

NYZ001-272130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-272130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-272130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-272130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-272130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-272130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-272130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered showers early, then

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then scattered showers with

a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-272130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-272130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-272130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-272130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-272130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-272130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-272130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-272130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-272130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-272130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1238 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Church

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather