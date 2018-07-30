NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

early this afternoon, then cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

