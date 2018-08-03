NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

120 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

