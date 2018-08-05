NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

989 FPUS51 KBUF 050737

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

NYZ001-052115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ010-052115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

around 70 inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ002-052115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ011-052115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ085-052115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-052115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-052115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-052115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ021-052115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ013-052115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around

90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ014-052115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ003-052115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ004-052115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ005-052115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ006-052115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to around

90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ007-052115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ008-052115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

337 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Church/Hitchcock

