NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
307 FPUS51 KBUF 160534
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
NYZ001-160900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-160900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-160900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-160900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-160900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-160900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-160900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid
60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.
Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-160900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-160900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm
and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-160900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ014-160900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-160900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-160900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-160900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-160900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-160900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Some patchy fog
developing late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-160900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Some
patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise becoming
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
