NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
449 FPUS51 KBUF 300136
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
NYZ001-300930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ010-300930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from
the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ002-300930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ011-300930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ085-300930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the
mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ012-300930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ019-300930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog developing
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ020-300930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers
after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-300930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers
after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-300930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-300930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing late. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-300930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-300930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Warm with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-300930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers
after midnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-300930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers
after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with
scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-300930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog developing
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Less humid with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the
lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the
lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-300930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers through late this evening, then scattered showers
after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Hitchcock
