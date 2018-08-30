NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

449 FPUS51 KBUF 300136

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

NYZ001-300930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-300930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from

the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-300930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-300930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-300930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the

mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-300930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-300930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-300930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-300930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-300930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-300930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-300930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-300930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Warm with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-300930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-300930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers ending late this evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with

scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-300930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Less humid with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the

lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the

lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-300930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

936 PM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers through late this evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather