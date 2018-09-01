NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
613 FPUS51 KBUF 010544
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
NYZ001-010915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ010-010915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ002-010915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light
south winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ011-010915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower
60s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ085-010915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper
60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-010915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-010915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and
muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper
60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-010915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Warm with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-010915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-010915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ014-010915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ003-010915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ004-010915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ005-010915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-010915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower
60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-010915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ008-010915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
144 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
