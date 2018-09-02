NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

NYZ001-030900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-030900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-030900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-030900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-030900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-030900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-030900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in

interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-030900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early

this evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-030900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early

this evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-030900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early

this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-030900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early

this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-030900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-030900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early

this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-030900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-030900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through the early overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-030900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-030900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

