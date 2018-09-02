NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
_____
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s
inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms
early. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms
early. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in
interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early
this evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very
warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early
this evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and
muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early
this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early
this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very
warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early
this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms
through the early overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms
early this evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
433 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
