NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

884 FPUS51 KBUF 110535

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

NYZ001-110900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-110900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures around 60. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-110900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-110900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-110900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-110900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-110900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-110900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-110900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Mild with near steady temperatures in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-110900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-110900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-110900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-110900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-110900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle.

Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-110900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-110900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-110900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then showers likely with areas of

drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

