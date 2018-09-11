NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
884 FPUS51 KBUF 110535
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
NYZ001-110900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-110900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures around 60. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ002-110900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-110900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-110900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ012-110900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-110900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ020-110900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ021-110900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Mild with near steady temperatures in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-110900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-110900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ003-110900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ004-110900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of
drizzle. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ005-110900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle.
Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-110900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ007-110900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with areas of drizzle, then a
chance of showers with areas of drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around
70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ008-110900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then showers likely with areas of
drizzle late. Some patchy fog. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
