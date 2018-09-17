NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with areas of

fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

139 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

