NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

501 FPUS51 KBUF 300538

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ001-300915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around

60. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-300915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-300915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-300915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-300915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-300915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-300915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior

valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ020-300915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder

with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ021-300915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder

with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ013-300915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-300915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ003-300915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-300915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-300915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-300915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows

ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-300915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-300915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

JJR

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather