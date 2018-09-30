NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
509 FPUS51 KBUF 300756
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
NYZ001-302100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs around
60. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ010-302100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles this
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ002-302100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ011-302100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
east. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ085-302100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through
early afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ012-302100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mild with near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ019-302100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through early
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s
inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-302100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through
early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder with
lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-302100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through
early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder with
lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-302100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mild with near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-302100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the upper
50s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mild with near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-302100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the lower
60s. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ004-302100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-302100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-302100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild
with lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-302100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ008-302100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather