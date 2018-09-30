NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

509 FPUS51 KBUF 300756

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ001-302100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs around

60. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ010-302100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-302100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-302100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-302100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through

early afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-302100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-302100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s

inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-302100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through

early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-302100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light showers or sprinkles through

early afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-302100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-302100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the upper

50s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-302100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs in the lower

60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-302100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-302100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-302100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-302100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-302100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

356 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather