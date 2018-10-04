NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
441 FPUS51 KBUF 040222
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
NYZ001-040915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warm. Early lows around 60, then
temperatures rising into the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Early morning highs
in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ010-040915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm. Temperatures rising
into the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Early
morning highs in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling into the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-040915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild. Early lows in the upper 50s, then
temperatures rising to around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 15
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Early
morning highs around 70, then temperatures falling into the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-040915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows in the upper 50s,
then temperatures rising to around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Late
morning highs around 70, then temperatures falling into the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-040915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm. Early lows in the lower
60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures rising to the upper 60s inland and to the lower 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Early morning highs
around 70, then temperatures falling to the lower 60s on the
hilltops and to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and milder with lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-040915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm. Early lows around 60,
then temperatures rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning and
midday. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Late morning highs in the upper 60s,
then temperatures falling to the lower 60s on the hilltops and to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-040915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm. Temperatures remaining
in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Late morning highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 60 on the
hilltops and to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and milder with lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ020-040915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm. Early lows around 60,
then temperatures rising into the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms through midday. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and milder with lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-040915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows in the upper 50s,
then temperatures rising into the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-040915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, mild. Early lows in the upper
50s, then temperatures rising into the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning and
early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-040915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, mild. Early lows in the upper
50s, then temperatures rising into the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-040915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows in the upper 50s,
then temperatures rising into the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning and
midday, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy. Late
morning highs around 70, then temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-040915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows in the mid 50s, then
temperatures rising into the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-040915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows in the mid 50s, then
temperatures rising into the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Less humid with lows ranging from
the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-040915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild. Early lows ranging from around
50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures rising to the upper 50s across the Tug Hill and to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Less humid with lows ranging from
around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-040915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy, mild. Early lows
ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill and to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning
through early afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Breezy, warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 30s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-040915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1022 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Temperatures remaining
in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms from mid morning to
mid afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather