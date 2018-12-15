NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 40.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

933 PM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

