NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

774 FPUS51 KBUF 300842

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

NYZ001-302215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-302215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers late this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-302215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-302215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-302215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-302215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows around 40. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-302215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly

cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows around 40. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-302215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly

cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-302215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-302215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-302215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-302215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then scattered

flurries late this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-302215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-302215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-302215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Scattered flurries

late. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from the

mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then scattered

flurries late this morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-302215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the upper

20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

