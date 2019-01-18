NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Windy with lows around 10 above. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Occasional snow. Highs 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, colder with near steady temperatures between

15 and 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Windy with lows around 10 above. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

north.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with near steady temperatures between

15 and 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows around 10 above. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow, cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow showers

late. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across

the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Occasional snow. Highs zero to 5 above.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s.

$$

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 5 to

10 above. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow, colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 5 to

10 above. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s.

$$

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow showers

likely late. Little or no accumulation. Near steady temperatures in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of snow showers, then snow showers likely

late. Little or no accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow showers

late. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 20s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with near steady temperatures between

15 and 20. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Windy with lows 10 to 15. East winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows around zero. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow showers

late. Little or no accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs around 10 above. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of snow showers, then snow showers likely

late. Little or no accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around

10 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

$$

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to 5 to

10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging

from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

5 to 10 above. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow showers

likely late. Accumulation an inch or less. Temperatures rising to

the lower 20s across the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs

5 to 10 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with lows

zero to 5 below. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs around 5 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1230 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures between 15 and 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows zero to

5 above. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15 below. Highs zero

to 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

