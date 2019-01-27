NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
449 FPUS51 KBUF 271040
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
NYZ001-272215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper
20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. South winds 20
to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy with
highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ010-272215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy. Early morning
highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to around 15.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s,
then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ002-272215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper
20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s,
then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Early afternoon highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy with
highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ011-272215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers from mid morning through early this afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,
then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. South winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ085-272215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then lake effect snow showers likely this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the
hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures
falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 below. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with
highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ012-272215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then snow showers
likely early this afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Early afternoon highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with
highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ019-272215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then lake effect snow showers likely this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the
hilltops and to around 15 across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then
temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 below. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs zero
to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ020-272215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then lake effect snow
showers likely this afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the mid 20s,
then temperatures falling to around 15. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Early afternoon highs around 30, then temperatures
falling into the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ021-272215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Late
morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to around
15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ013-272215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers early this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy.
Early morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
around 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy and
not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ014-272215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers early this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Windy.
Late morning highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to
around 15 on the hilltops and to around 20 across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy and
not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ003-272215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then snow showers
likely late this morning. Accumulation around an inch. Windy. Early
morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between
15 and 20. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to
around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ004-272215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow
showers early this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Windy.
Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into
the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ005-272215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow this morning.
Scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow
this morning. Accumulation around an inch. Late morning highs in the
lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ006-272215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely early this afternoon.
Scattered snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow through early
afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches, except 2 to 4 inches on the
Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20
mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers likely
overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug
Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ007-272215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then lake effect snow this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then partly cloudy
overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 10 to 15
mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then
temperatures rising to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ008-272215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
540 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then lake effect snow this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Accumulation 3 to 6
inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 3
inches in the most persistent snows on the Tug Hill. Cold with lows
zero to 5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs around
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
Hitchcock/SW
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather