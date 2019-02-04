NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the
upper 30s, then temperatures falling to around 30. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the
morning, then freezing rain and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early, then rain late this evening. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the
upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows
around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then freezing rain
with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early, then rain through the early
overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs around 40,
then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early, then rain through the early
overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the upper
30s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early, then rain through the early
overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs around 40. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the upper
30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Highs around 40. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the
lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Windy with lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the lower
40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 20 to
25.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Windy with lows ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs ranging from
around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then freezing rain
and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 20 to
25.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy and much colder. Early morning highs in the lower
40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then freezing rain
and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Much
colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 40s inland, then temperatures falling into the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in the
morning, then freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold with
lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. A chance of rain late.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Colder.
Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain and sleet
in the morning, then freezing rain and rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Not as
cold with lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Colder.
Early morning highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling
to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the
Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain and sleet
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with freezing rain likely with a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening,
then freezing rain likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to
20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures
falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a chance of
sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet
overnight. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the lower elevations to
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to
20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
333 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late this evening. Rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Colder.
Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to
the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then
freezing rain and sleet likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
