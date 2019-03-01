NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
056 FPUS51 KBUF 011755
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
NYZ001-012215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs around 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ010-012215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ002-012215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ011-012215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ085-012215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows
around 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ012-012215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero
to 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ019-012215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero
to 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ020-012215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero
to 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ021-012215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows around 20. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows zero
to 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 10 to
15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ013-012215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ014-012215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around
an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.
Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ003-012215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ004-012215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs around
20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ005-012215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ006-012215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation
an inch or less. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug
Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 20 to 25.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ007-012215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 20 to 25.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ008-012215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1255 PM EST Fri Mar 1 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon. Accumulation
an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
