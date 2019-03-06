NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of
snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 inland to around
15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs
15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with
near steady temperatures between 10 and 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows around
10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then lake effect snow showers
likely through early afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 15 to
20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning, then a
chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries
late. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to
the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in
the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the
most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in
the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to
15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then lake effect snow showers
likely through early afternoon. Lake effect snow late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows ranging from around
zero on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from
around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from
5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries from late
morning on. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to
15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
410 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Cold with
lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
