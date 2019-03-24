NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

896 FPUS51 KBUF 240825

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

NYZ001-242130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-242130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to near 50

well inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-242130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-242130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny but colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the teens. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-242130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries early in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows in the teens. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-242130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in

the valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries early in the morning otherwise mostly

sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-242130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries in the morning, otherwise becoming

mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10

mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-242130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries in the morning, otherwise becoming

mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the teens.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-242130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in

the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries in the morning, otherwise becoming

mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s in the valleys. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-242130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in

the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Scattered flurries early in the morning near Dansville,

otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

north.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ014-242130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Miler with

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ003-242130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through midday, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-242130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Milder with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10

mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-242130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and colder with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-242130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny but colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-242130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny but colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-242130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny but colder with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10. West winds 10

mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather