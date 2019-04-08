NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, ending by midday. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ010-082130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely early, ending by midday. Patchy fog this morning.
Windy with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Erie shore to
the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ002-082130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, ending by midday. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ011-082130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely early, ending by midday. Windy, warm with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ085-082130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely early, ending by midday. Patchy fog this morning.
Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ012-082130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, ending by midday. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ019-082130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers this morning. Windy, warm with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ020-082130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Breezy, warm with highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ021-082130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, ending by early
afternoon. Partly sunny late. Breezy, warm with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ013-082130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, ending by early afternoon.
Partly sunny late. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ014-082130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, ending by early afternoon.
Partly sunny late. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ003-082130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers early, ending by early afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-082130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers this morning, ending by early afternoon. Breezy, warm with
highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-082130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then scattered showers
early this afternoon. Becoming partly sunny late. Breezy, warm with
highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 70 inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ006-082130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers through early
afternoon, then scattered showers late. Breezy, warm with highs
ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ007-082130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Showers through
early afternoon, then scattered showers late. Breezy with highs
ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60
inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 50.
NYZ008-082130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
343 AM EDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers through early
afternoon, then scattered showers late. Breezy, mild with highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 50.
